Pride parade showcases community with flying colours in Coimbatore

June 04, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

To commemorate pride month, the members of LGBTQIA+ community marched on the Race Course Road under the collective banner ‘Kovai Vaanavil Kootamaippu’ (KVK), on Sunday to raise awareness among people.

Over 100 people participated in the walk and raised slogans such as: “This is not a disease! Transgender rights are human rights!” The push for the 2% horizontal reservation for transpersons in the jobs in government sector and educational institutions was among the primary focus this year.

“The cisgender community can be part of pride too... The concept of coming out is accepting oneself — such as identifying as a single woman who wants kids, as a man willing to be a house husband and so on,” said Nishica Gomes, a transwoman, who has been in Coimbatore for three years.

Many in the parade said the intention was to show that pride is eliminating the fear and stigma attached to the community, increase visibility for better acceptance levels among people, raise awareness among parents to not abandon or send their child to ‘treatment centres’, and to show people that there are educational, career and business opportunities that can be opted instead of the illegal livelihood choices.

The members of the KVK urged the government for a more diverse panel of consultants in the State Planning Commission, police support to combat blackmail and extortion targeting men identifying as gay or bisexual, inclusive prevention of sexual harassment at the Workplace Act panels in the private sector and awareness initiatives on gender transition procedures.

