Pricol Workers’ Union welcomes GO

The Coimbatore District Pricol Workers’ Union on Friday welcomed the State Government’s order halting the transfers of 294 employees working at Pricol Limited and referring the case to Industrial Tribunal.

K. Bharathi, State Secretary, All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), told presspersons that the Government Order (G.O) No. 221 and 222 were given under the Sections 10(1) and 10B of the Industrial Disputes Act. Referring to the incident where 302 employees affiliated with the Union were issued transfer orders by Pricol following the strikes in December 2018, Mr. Bharathi said that the management decided to sack 294 employees who turned down the transfer order on February 11.

The Madras High Court on March 6 stayed the dismissal orders of the 294 employees, following which the State Government issued the Government orders on May 3, Mr. Bharathi said, who was also one of the lawyers representing the Union.

“After 2007 and 2009, this is the third time the State Government has issued orders under Section 10B [of the Industrial Disputes Act],” Mr. Bharathi said.

R. Malarvannan, Chief People Officer of the Coimbatore Pricol plant, told The Hindu that the orders did not mention reinstatement of the workers and ordered the pending cases to the Industrial Tribunal. “We [Pricol] will participate in the Industrial Tribunal hearings,” he said, adding that the management will face the outcomes “as per legal procedures.”