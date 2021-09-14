Coimbatore

Pricol to get legal counsel on labour issue

Coimbatore The management of Pricol will study the recent order by the Industrial Tribunal, Chennai, on temporary transfer of 302 workers. It will obtain legal counsel with regard to the way forward, said a press release from the company.

Following 100-day strike by members of one of the unions of the company in Coimbatore plant in 2018 demanding wage increase, its customers had asked for shifting of select operations to other plants of Pricol. Since all 454 workers, who took part in the strike, could not be given employment, 302 of them were given temporary transfer to other plants following compliance with transfer norms. The union had taken the matter to the Industrial Tribunal which has said that the transfer is unjustifiable. However, it has also said that it has “no issue of adjudication of dismissal, which is left open to the parties to work out their further remedy in the manner known to law.” Hence, the management will obtain legal counsel on the future course of action, the press release said.


