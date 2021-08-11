Pricol revenue up

Pricol Limited reported ₹292.75 crore revenue from operations for the first quarter of 2021-2022, as against ₹103.97 crore in the first quarter of last financial year.

A press release from the company said the total income for April - June 2021 stood at ₹306.52 crore compared to ₹117.36 crore for the corresponding period last year. The Profit after Tax for quarter one of 2021-2022 was ₹2.41 crore.

According to Vikram Mohan, Managing Director of Pricol, it is challenging times in the automotive industry because of the lockdowns due to the pandemic compounded by acute shortage of electronic components globally. This is taking its toll on the company’s performance. However, with prudent cost control and continual new business wins, Pricol is confident of delivering above market growth rates and maintaining the bottom lines in spite of the challenges. “We remain bullish about the mid to long term prospects for our company due to the new business wins especially in the Electric Vehicle (EV) area and growth in market share of the company,” he said.