Pricol partners with US-based company

Automotive technology major Pricol has announced a strategic technology partnership with Sibros Technologies, a California-based company that provides Over-the-Air (OTA) connected vehicle software systems for OEMs worldwide.

A press release from Pricol said the partnership is to deliver deep connected vehicle solutions in Indian and ASEAN markets.

The connected, all-in-one platform of Sibros will complement Pricol’s suite of products on Driver Information Systems (DIS) and telematics.

Vikram Mohan, Managing Director of Pricol said, “Connectivity and innovative mobility services are critical components of our strategy to enable software-powered products and solutions for our customers. We believe that the next generation of connected vehicles will be software and data-intensive, and will require a comprehensive suite of cloud and in-vehicle software to introduce new features and keep them updated to maximise performance, efficiency, safety and security. In Sibros, we have found an ideal partner who brings the best of Connected Vehicle suite of solutions with a global perspective.”

“We are excited to join forces with Pricol in complementing their Driver Information Systems and Telematics products to offer end to end solutions to the OEMs. Pricol is a very strong player in the Indian market, and we intend to bring together complementary products, strong domain expertise, cutting edge technologies and qualified teams to create deep connected vehicle solutions,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO and Co-Founder of Sibros Technologies, in the press release