Pricol donates anaesthesia workstation

Pricol Limited handed over an anaesthesia workstation to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Tuesday for use at the operation theatre.

Vanitha Mohan, chairperson of Pricol, said in a release that as part of the COVID-19 management initiatives in the district, the company committed contribution of ₹1 crore to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Part of this, which includes two-day salary contribution by the employees of Pricol, is donated as essential equipment and materials to the CMCH.

Based on the request of the Dean of CMCH A. Nirmala, an RT-PCR testing equipment was handed over last month. Now, a state-of-the-art anaesthesia workstation had been handed over to the hospital. This integrated anaesthesia workstation would serve as a complete anaesthesia and respiratory gas delivery and monitoring system. It combined advanced ventilation features, gas delivery and agent vapourising with patient monitoring and information management to form an integrated anaesthesia care station, the release said.

Collector G.S. Sameeran and Dean of CMCH A. Nirmal received the workstation on Tuesday.

Staff Reporter from Salem adds

The Indian Red Cross handed over 65 medical oxygen concentrators for Salem district to Collector S. Karmegham here on Tuesday.

The concentrators worth about ₹70 lakh were donated by the Scottish Government and facilitated by World Orthopaedic Concern UK. The concentrators were of five litres and 10 litres capacity.

Salem MP S.R.Parthibhan distributed masks, sanitisers worth ₹1 lakh to frontline workers They were donated by a businessman here.

In Namakkal, ICICI Bank donated oxygen concentrator worth ₹2 lakh and District Collector Shreya P.Singh received the device from Bank authorities.

The alumni of College of Engineering, Guindy, donated oxygen concentrators to government hospitals at Salem and Namakkal recently. The batch which graduated in 1995 along with C.N.Ramdas Champions Development Trust, Hunger Collective, Medical Oxygen for All donated 13 oxygen concentrators worth ₹18 lakh to five government hospitals in Namakkal. Oxygen concentrators worth ₹8 lakh were also distributed to hospitals in Salem.