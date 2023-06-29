Prices of vegetables and food items will come down soon, say traders in Salem

June 29, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Salem

Hoteliers and traders in Salem said there are indications of prices of vegetables and food items reducing after reaching the peak and are hopeful of a drop in prices.

In Salem district, tomatoes that were sold for ₹40 per kg last week increased to ₹60–80 per kg on June 26. On June 27, it was ₹75–85 per kg and on Thursday, the price reduced to ₹60–70 per kg.

Salem VOC Market Vegetable Traders Association secretary K.R. Balamurali said that due to the increase in vegetable prices, sales reduced by 50%. Due to marriage season last week, the prices shot up. As the Tamil month of Aadi is nearing, the price of vegetables will start to reduce. The price of vegetables such as carrots and beans doubled in recent days due to rain. One kg of carrots that was sold for ₹40 last month now sells at ₹80. One kg of beans that sold for ₹30 a kg last month is now being sold for ₹100–120. The cost of brinjal increased to $40 from ₹15.

Another reason for the price increase is hike in lorry rent due to toll gate charges. “We expect that in the next 10 days the prices of vegetables will come down,” Mr. Balamurali added.

General secretary of the Salem City Chamber of Commerce, Jayaseelan, said price of rice increased by ₹30–50 per 26-kg bag. The 26-kg bag of rice now sells for ₹900–1500 based on its quality. Due to the increased Minimum Support Price for paddy, transportation charges, and paddy processing charges, the price of rice increased.

Likewise, 85% of pulses are coming from northern States to Tamil Nadu. Due to rain and higher transportation cost, the prices of pluses also increased two weeks ago. But the prices of pluses has started to decrease now.

The yellow split peas, which was sold for ₹150 per kg, now sell for ₹135–140. Urad dal, which sold for ₹125 per kg, now sells for ₹115–120. Moong dal that sold for ₹108–110 per kg now sells for ₹100–102, Mr. Jayaseelan added.

Salem District Hotel Owners Association general secretary P.L. Palanisamy said the asociation has instructed all the hotels not to increase the price of food items.

“We expect that within one month, the prices of food items and vegetables will come down. Hotels have reduced the use of tomatoes by 10% now. Small hotels are switching over to alternatives for tomato chutney. Due to the price increase, we could not reduce the use of tomatoes in big and standard hotels. On Thursday, tomatoes were available for ₹50 a kg,” he said..