Prices of tomato drop following heavy arrival

For farmers in and around Kinathukadavu cultivating tomatoes, this season had been one of low prices.

They started harvesting in September and they will go for a new crop shortly. Farm gate prices have been hovering around ₹150 for 15 kg. “Any price less than ₹200 for 15 kg is a loss,” says Krishnasamy, a tomato farmer from Kaliapuram, near Pollachi.

About 100 farmers raise tomatoes on an acre or so each. The area does not alter much. “We reduce or add half an acre on tomatoes based on the demand,” he says. But this season, which will end soon, prices have ranged between ₹120 to ₹150 for 15 kg. “We lost some crop because of heavy rain last year. Then the prices crashed,” he says.

According to R. Amirtharaj, another farmer, tomatoes are 90 days crop and the production cost works out to nearly ₹1 lakh for an acre. The farmers take the tomatoes to the nearest markets, including Kinathukadavu, and the prices are very low since September.

The farmers say that according to the traders, who buy from them, the arrivals are high this season and so prices have fallen.

Velusamy, one of the major wholesale traders at Kinathukadavu, said arrivals are high this season. Earlier, traders from different parts of Tamil Nadu and even other States used to come here to buy tomatoes. Now, markets such as Tiruchi, Madurai or Theni are supplied from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. With cultivation of hybrid varieties, tomatoes arrive all through the year and from different areas. Hence, there is over supply, he said.

M. Rajendran, president of the Thyagi Kumaran Wholesale Vegetable Traders’ Association in Coimbatore, says the supply is high this season. On Tuesday, Coimbatore received high supply from Maharashtra and Karnataka. It is higher than usual and may come down in two weeks. Prices might go up after that. In Coimbatore, the wholesale price of tomatoes on Tuesday was ₹ 10 - ₹12 a kg.