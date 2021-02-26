Prices of onion fall

COIMBATORE

26 February 2021 00:39 IST

Prices of small and big onion have come down in Coimbatore wholesale markets.

According to onion traders, the price of small onion hit a high of ₹130 a kg in the wholesale market recently. It has fallen to nearly ₹60 a kg now. This is because arrivals have started from Karnataka and fresh arrivals are expected from different parts of Tamil Nadu soon.

In the case of big onion, the wholesale price was nearly ₹45 a kg now and was expected to fall further as arrivals increase. The fresh arrivals of big onion was delayed by a month and had started picking up now, sources said.

Meanwhile, a group of wholesale onion traders plan to set up a private market here with modern facilities.