HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Price slump forces farmers to dump tomatoes on roadsides in Udumalpet area

September 07, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Distraught farmers in Udumalpet area where tomato cultivation is prominent have begun to dump tomatoes on the roadsides due to the slump in price.

The fluctuation in procurement price from ₹2,400 per 14-kg crate two months ago to just ₹230 has caused frustration among the tomato growers. Also, the intense heat condition has caused substantial shrinkage in the size of the tomatoes, much to the chagrin of the farmers.

ALSO READ
Tomato prices drop in Coimbatore market

According to officials, the supply glut has added to the woes of the cultivators.

Espousing the cause of tomato farmers, the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam has appealed to the government to procure the harvested tomatoes for ₹20 a kg and stabilise the price in the market.

Citing the government’s decision to procure tomatoes from States such as Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh when the price escalated two months ago and selling the same at subsidised price of ₹60 a kg, the association has emphasised that the onus was on the government to step in at this juncture wherein the farmers are suffering huge losses due to sale of the commodity at less than ₹10 a kg.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.