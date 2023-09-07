Price slump forces farmers to dump tomatoes on roadsides in Udumalpet area

September 07, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Distraught farmers in Udumalpet area where tomato cultivation is prominent have begun to dump tomatoes on the roadsides due to the slump in price.

The fluctuation in procurement price from ₹2,400 per 14-kg crate two months ago to just ₹230 has caused frustration among the tomato growers. Also, the intense heat condition has caused substantial shrinkage in the size of the tomatoes, much to the chagrin of the farmers.

According to officials, the supply glut has added to the woes of the cultivators.

Espousing the cause of tomato farmers, the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam has appealed to the government to procure the harvested tomatoes for ₹20 a kg and stabilise the price in the market.

Citing the government’s decision to procure tomatoes from States such as Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh when the price escalated two months ago and selling the same at subsidised price of ₹60 a kg, the association has emphasised that the onus was on the government to step in at this juncture wherein the farmers are suffering huge losses due to sale of the commodity at less than ₹10 a kg.