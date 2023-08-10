ADVERTISEMENT

Price of turmeric nears ₹15,000 a quintal in Erode markets

August 10, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 With the demand for turmeric continuing across the country, its price is on the upward trend and was nearing ₹15,000 a quintal at regulated markets here.

On Thursday, at the Erode Regulated Market, the finger variety was auctioned between ₹8,876 a quintal, and ₹14,859 a quintal; while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹8,188 a quintal, and ₹14,339 a quintal.

At the Erode Society, the finger variety was auctioned between ₹9,861 a quintal, and ₹14,799 a quintal; while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹9,061 a quintal, and ₹14,369 a quintal. “The price had gone up by over ₹5,900 a quintal in a month,” said a trader, who added that the price was hovering over ₹14,000 a quintal in the last two weeks.

Traders said the increase in demand at the domestic market, increase in exports, unseasonal rain affecting crops and poor rainfall contributed to an increase in price. It may be noted that turmeric fetched an all-time high price of ₹17,000 a quintal in 2010 and touched a low of ₹3,300 in 2012.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US