Price of turmeric nears ₹15,000 a quintal in Erode markets

August 10, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 With the demand for turmeric continuing across the country, its price is on the upward trend and was nearing ₹15,000 a quintal at regulated markets here.

On Thursday, at the Erode Regulated Market, the finger variety was auctioned between ₹8,876 a quintal, and ₹14,859 a quintal; while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹8,188 a quintal, and ₹14,339 a quintal.

At the Erode Society, the finger variety was auctioned between ₹9,861 a quintal, and ₹14,799 a quintal; while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹9,061 a quintal, and ₹14,369 a quintal. “The price had gone up by over ₹5,900 a quintal in a month,” said a trader, who added that the price was hovering over ₹14,000 a quintal in the last two weeks.

Traders said the increase in demand at the domestic market, increase in exports, unseasonal rain affecting crops and poor rainfall contributed to an increase in price. It may be noted that turmeric fetched an all-time high price of ₹17,000 a quintal in 2010 and touched a low of ₹3,300 in 2012.

