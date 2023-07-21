ADVERTISEMENT

Price of turmeric nears ₹15,000 a quintal in Erode markets

July 21, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 Price of turmeric continued to be on the rise at the regulated markets here and was nearing ₹15,000 a quintal.

On Friday, the finger variety was auctioned between ₹10,259 a quintal and ₹14,899 a quintal, while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹12,006 a quintal and ₹13,799 a quintal at the Gobichettipalayam society.

At the Erode Regulated Market, the finger variety was auctioned between ₹9,599 a quintal and ₹14,369 a quintal, while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹8,529 a quintal and ₹13,399 a quintal.

Increase in demand, crops affected by rain, delay in sowing, and unfavourable weather in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have led to doubling of the price in the last three weeks. It may be noted that on July 3, the finger variety was auctioned between ₹6,129 a quintal and ₹8,099 a quintal, while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹5,566 a quintal and ₹7,399 a quintal at the Erode Regulated Market.

