Price of turmeric drops by over ₹1,000 a quintal in Erode

March 14, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The price of fresh turmeric that was on the rise for the last one week dropped by ₹1,157 a quintal at Erode markets on Thursday.

At the Erode Society, the fresh finger variety was auctioned between ₹16,899 and ₹20,212 a quintal, while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹13,869 and ₹18,242 a quintal. On Wednesday, turmeric was auctioned for ₹21,369 a quintal at the society. Traders said due to increase in demand and drop in arrival of fresh turmeric, the price of old turmeric is also increasing significantly.

