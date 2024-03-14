GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Price of turmeric drops by over ₹1,000 a quintal in Erode

March 14, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The price of fresh turmeric that was on the rise for the last one week dropped by ₹1,157 a quintal at Erode markets on Thursday.

At the Erode Society, the fresh finger variety was auctioned between ₹16,899 and ₹20,212 a quintal, while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹13,869 and ₹18,242 a quintal. On Wednesday, turmeric was auctioned for ₹21,369 a quintal at the society. Traders said due to increase in demand and drop in arrival of fresh turmeric, the price of old turmeric is also increasing significantly.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.