Price of turmeric crosses ₹21,000 a quintal in Erode market

March 13, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

With the arrival of fresh turmeric to markets continuing to be low, its price crossed ₹21,000 a quintal at Erode markets on Wednesday.

At the Erode Society, the fresh finger variety was auctioned between ₹15,577 and ₹21,369 a quintal, while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹15,469 and ₹17,449 a quintal. At the Erode Regulated Market, the fresh finger variety was auctioned between ₹14,308 and ₹20,041 a quintal, while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹12,506 and ₹18,299 a quintal.

According to traders, the arrival of turmeric for this season began in the previous month, with the auction price initially being ₹15,000 per quintal. However, in the span of three weeks, the price has gone up to ₹21,000 per quintal, and it is expected to rise further. The Erode Turmeric Merchants and Godown Owners’ Association members have stated that the arrival of fresh turmeric from Karnataka, Erode, and other districts continues to be low, even in March. They have attributed the skyrocketing turmeric prices to the fear of a severe drought during the cultivation period in the current year. They have also mentioned that the arrival of fresh turmeric in markets across the country continues to be low.

