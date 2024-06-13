GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salem Market sees increased prices for tomato and ginger

Updated - June 13, 2024 07:17 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 07:15 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The price of tomatoes and ginger saw an increase in Uzhavar Sandhais and in the retail market in Salem district on Thursday.

In Salem district, tomatoes are cultivated in Mecheri, Omalur, Nangavalli, and Attur. Tomatoes are also supplied to Uzhavar Sandhais from Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. Following rain in Salem and nearby districts for the past three weeks, tomato cultivation was affected, reducing the supply to the markets. Consequently, the price of tomatoes increased from ₹35 to ₹40 per kg. On Tuesday, the price rose to ₹50, and by Thursday, it had reached ₹70 per kg. Similarly, the price of ginger also increased by ₹170 per kg in the Salem Market. Despite the doubling of prices, people continue to buy tomatoes as they are essential for many dishes.

Agriculture department officials stated that this is a temporary rise and if the rain subsides, the price of tomatoes will decrease. However, if the rain continues, vegetable prices are likely to increase further in the coming days, officials added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.