Salem Market sees increased prices for tomato and ginger

The price of tomatoes and ginger saw an increase in Uzhavar Sandhais and in the retail market in Salem district on Thursday.

In Salem district, tomatoes are cultivated in Mecheri, Omalur, Nangavalli, and Attur. Tomatoes are also supplied to Uzhavar Sandhais from Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. Following rain in Salem and nearby districts for the past three weeks, tomato cultivation was affected, reducing the supply to the markets. Consequently, the price of tomatoes increased from ₹35 to ₹40 per kg. On Tuesday, the price rose to ₹50, and by Thursday, it had reached ₹70 per kg. Similarly, the price of ginger also increased by ₹170 per kg in the Salem Market. Despite the doubling of prices, people continue to buy tomatoes as they are essential for many dishes.

Agriculture department officials stated that this is a temporary rise and if the rain subsides, the price of tomatoes will decrease. However, if the rain continues, vegetable prices are likely to increase further in the coming days, officials added.