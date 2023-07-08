Price of small onion shoots up in Coimbatore

July 08, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wholesale price of small onion shot up to ₹150 a kg at the MGR market in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The onion traders said that on Saturday farmers in Tamil Nadu were quoting ₹150 a kg at the fields. “This means that when the onions reach the markets, the prices will be higher,” said M. Rajendran, an onion trader.

Most of the arrivals are from Tamil Nadu as the Karnataka crop is damaged by rain. “Even wholesale traders are reluctant to lift onions at such high prices as there may not be buyers,” he added.

He said that price of big onion was ₹22 a kg in the wholesale market on Saturday. “Production failed in Maharashtra and fresh arrivals from Karnataka will start next month. It should be adequate to meet the demand till November when fresh arrivals are expected from Maharashtra. If this does not happen, price of big onion may reach new highs,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Price of tomatoes reduced slightly to ₹ 1,800 to ₹ 2,200 for 25 kg from ₹ 2,600 last week. About 4,000 boxes have come for sale. High prices slowed down demand and hence the prices are reducing, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.