Price of small onion shoots up in Coimbatore

July 08, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Wholesale price of small onion shot up to ₹150 a kg at the MGR market in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The onion traders said that on Saturday farmers in Tamil Nadu were quoting ₹150 a kg at the fields. “This means that when the onions reach the markets, the prices will be higher,” said M. Rajendran, an onion trader.

Most of the arrivals are from Tamil Nadu as the Karnataka crop is damaged by rain. “Even wholesale traders are reluctant to lift onions at such high prices as there may not be buyers,” he added.

He said that price of big onion was ₹22 a kg in the wholesale market on Saturday. “Production failed in Maharashtra and fresh arrivals from Karnataka will start next month. It should be adequate to meet the demand till November when fresh arrivals are expected from Maharashtra. If this does not happen, price of big onion may reach new highs,” he said.

Price of tomatoes reduced slightly to ₹ 1,800 to ₹ 2,200 for 25 kg from ₹ 2,600 last week. About 4,000 boxes have come for sale. High prices slowed down demand and hence the prices are reducing, he added.

