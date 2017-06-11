Price of sand will be stabilised in a week’s time: CM

The price of sand will stabilise in a week’s time in the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said here on Sunday.

He was in the city to launch two long-awaited major projects for Erode city- flyover construction at GH Junction at a cost of ₹ 56.54 crore and Ooratchikottai drinking water scheme at an estimate of ₹ 484.54 crore.

The Government took over sand quarries based on late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s decision, he pointed out. And the required quantity of sand will be made available in a week’s time, he said. He also committed government support to the farming community with a reference to his moorings in agriculture.

Alongside initiating 4,161 works involving expenditure of ₹ 692 crore, the Chief Minister also promised slew of new projects for Erode district.

He said the Jayalalithaa had sanctioned the flyover project that would ease traffic flow substantially, taking cognisance of the rapid industrialisation and increasing commercial activities in the district. In deference to requests made by MLAs in the district, the government will extend the length of the flyover overbridge to maximum possible length along Perundurai road. Likewise, the link from Perundurai Road to Ganirowtherkulam will be strengthened from Thindal for better connectivity to Gobi Road.

Besides, proposals mooted for a bypass road for Gobi town, a bus stand in Modakurichi, and additional land for expanding the Collectorate will be considered, he said.

Other projects he launched included construction of quarters for conservancy workers, a modern abattoir for the city, and additional classrooms for government schools.

The Manimandapam for Kongu chieftain Kalingarayan coming up at a cost of ₹ 1.65 crore would be inaugurated by this year-end, the Chief Minister said, and promised revival of the Maniyachipallam-Varattupallam-Vallukkuparai water scheme for the welfare of people of Anthiyur.