Price of new turmeric crosses ₹16,000 a quintal in Erode

February 29, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - ERODE

With the arrival of fresh turmeric to regulated markets in Erode continuing, the price of turmeric crossed ₹16,000 a quintal on Thursday.

At the Erode Regulated Market, the finger variety was auctioned at between ₹12,678 a quintal and ₹16,036 a quintal. The bulb variety was auctioned between ₹11,599 a quintal and ₹13,809 a quintal at the Gobichettipalayam society. The finger variety of old turmeric was auctioned between ₹9,659 a quintal and ₹14,200 a quintal, while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹8,869 a quintal and ₹13,399 a quintal.

Traders noted a significant increase in the arrival of new turmeric to the markets as harvesting season has commenced in most of the cultivated areas. “Prices will go up further in the coming days,” traders added.