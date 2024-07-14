Price of lemon drops to ₹30 a kg in Erode

The price of lemon that soared to ₹200 a kg in May and June dropped to ₹30 a kg at the wholesale market in Erode on Sunday.

Traders at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market said that on an average, 3.5 tonnes of lemon arrives from various parts of the district, Salem, Tenkasi and a few other districts to the market.

As temperature continued to soar from February to June, the demand for lemon and drop in arrival pushed up the price. There is a drop in demand due to prevailing temperature, the traders said. Arrivals also increased due to rain in the past one week. The arrival is about three tonnes leading to stable prices, the traders said. The prices were expected to drop in the coming days, they added.

