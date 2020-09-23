Price of coconut increases at local markets in Erode

Prices of coconuts have gone up due to fall in arrivals at local markets here.
The price of coconut was ₹ 10 to ₹ 25 and during COVID-19, fluctuation in prices affected both the sellers and the people. However, due to the drop in arrival of coconuts, the price of coconut has gone up upto ₹ 40 in the past three weeks, said Kannappan, who sells coconut near Chennimalai Road. He said that due to various factors, arrivals had dropped significantly and their sales were also affected. “Earlier, we sold around 250 to 320 coconuts in retail that dropped to less than 200 now”, he added.
Traders also said that due to mushrooming of shops and farmers selling their produce directly to people, arrivals had dropped in the markets. “Only if the arrival is more, price will stabilise”, said another trader Ponnamma. She said that many farmers convert coconut as copra and oil sell it leading to drop in arrival. “We hope the situation will change soon and more arrivals will improve our business”, she added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath