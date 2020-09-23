Price of coconut increases at local markets in Erode

Traders also said that due to mushrooming of shops and farmers selling their produce directly to people

Prices of coconuts have gone up due to fall in arrivals at local markets here.

The price of coconut was ₹ 10 to ₹ 25 and during COVID-19, fluctuation in prices affected both the sellers and the people. However, due to the drop in arrival of coconuts, the price of coconut has gone up upto ₹ 40 in the past three weeks, said Kannappan, who sells coconut near Chennimalai Road. He said that due to various factors, arrivals had dropped significantly and their sales were also affected. “Earlier, we sold around 250 to 320 coconuts in retail that dropped to less than 200 now”, he added.

Traders also said that due to mushrooming of shops and farmers selling their produce directly to people, arrivals had dropped in the markets. “Only if the arrival is more, price will stabilise”, said another trader Ponnamma. She said that many farmers convert coconut as copra and oil sell it leading to drop in arrival. “We hope the situation will change soon and more arrivals will improve our business”, she added.