Preventive measures ramped up in Tiruppur district

With the recent reporting of 30 COVID-19 cases from a garment company in Perumanallur, the Tiruppur district administration has ramped up preventive measures such as increased testing and vaccination.

According to the Health Department officials, the swab samples of the employees were lifted earlier in the week after an employee experienced COVID-19 symptoms. The test results that returned on Thursday showed that 30 employees in total have contracted the virus, following which the garment company was ordered to be closed for disinfection. While over 500 swab samples were lifted, no more new cases were reported from the company in Perumanallur, the officials claimed. The employees, who tested positive, were hospitalised and their condition was stable as of Saturday, the health officials said.

Meanwhile, five members of a family, including a couple, were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 at Ammapalayam in Avinashi on Saturday and were undergoing treatment at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital.

To ensure early detection of cases, the Health Department has been lifting about 1,600 swab samples per day in the district, which will soon be increased to 2,500 samples per day. On the other hand, efforts to ramp up the vaccination drive in the district are also under way, a senior official said. Disinfection of public places and strict monitoring of containment zones are also being done, he added.