‘Preventive action to stop community transmission’

The district administration, as per the State Government’s direction, was taking all steps to prevent COVID-19 infection from entering the community transmission phase, said a release quoting Kumar Jayant, the senior IAS officer the government had designated to oversee COVID-19 containment measures in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Tiruppur.

At the end of his meeting with Collector K. Rajamani and senior district administration and Corporation officials, Mr. Jayant said the government had evolved a protocol for treating COVID-19 affected persons.

Sample collection

The important objective of the protocol was quick collection of samples from the affected persons and those who had been in touch with them.

The government also focussed on creating containment zones to ensure restriction of movement therein.

The release quoting Mr. Jayant said he wanted healthcare workers to ensure that they had adequate stock of masks, hand wash chemicals and other personal protection equipment. Likewise, he wanted local bodies to ensure that their conservancy workers were working with safety gear.

Availability

The release also said that the senior officer wanted the administration to ensure easy availability of essential commodities, the Agriculture and Horticulture officials to procure vegetables and fruits at farm gates and distribute them to people at fair price.

He appealed to the Coimbatore City and Rural police personnel to ensure effective lockdown.