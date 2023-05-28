Prevention of injury important in sports medicine, says Coimbatore City Police Commissioner

May 28, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

City Police Commissioner has emphasised on the importance of injury prevention in sports medicine after inaugurating the Ortho-One Academy here on Sunday.

He also appreciated the efforts to bring together various stakeholders, including sports medicine doctors, athlete coaches, physical trainers, and physiotherapists, to prevent players from injuries and revive their careers.

David V. Rajan, the organising chairman of the event, addressed the coaches and physiotherapists and said, “You are the bridge between the sports medicine doctors and athletes. You can spot players at risk and prevent injuries.”

About 400 orthopaedicians, physiotherapists, athlete trainers, and coaches participated in a two-day symposium on “Rotator Cuff Management” here on Saturday and Sunday organised by the Academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

G.E. Sridharan, national coach of the Indian Volleyball team, and Vipin Vijay, CEO of Ayur Vaidya Pharmacy, Coimbatore, were also present at the inaugural of the Academy.

UPSC exams held

Over 9,000 wrote the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination that was held in the Coimbatore district on Sunday.

As many as 9,167 of the total 15,484 who registered attended the test, according to the district administration.

The district recorded 59.1% in the forenoon session and 58.6% in the afternoon in the 18 exam centres.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.