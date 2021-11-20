‘Preventing crimes against women, children top priority of police’

Coimbatore

20 November 2021 23:41 IST

Pradip Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), assumed office as the Commissioner of Coimbatore City Police on Saturday.

Mr. Kumar said that the city police will give topmost priority in preventing crimes against women and children.

The police will also focus on the protection of senior citizens and weaker sections in society.

Mr. Kumar said that a city, first of all, needs to be peaceful for its growth and better implementation of various schemes of the government. The police will strive to ensure peace in the city, he said.

Road safety will be another area of focus and the police will work towards eliminating organised and white collar crimes and job frauds, he said.

Mr. Kumar replaced IGP Deepak M. Damor who was transferred and posted as the Joint Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Prior to his new office, Mr. Kumar served as the Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Chennai city.