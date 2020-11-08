Preventing air pollution is essential: GH Dean

SALEM

08 November 2020 22:04 IST

STAFF REPORTER

Dean of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, R. Balajinathan, has advised the public to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols and prevent air pollution during the festive season as part of containing the disease spread.

In a release, he said the number of positive cases being reported in a day in the district was decreasing and the public should co-operate by celebrating the festivals wearing mask, and ensuring hand sanitation and physical distancing norms.

Dr. Balajinathan stated that to prevent respiratory issues, it was essential to prevent air pollution. He said there were over 600 beds at the Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients and only 50% of beds had been occupied at the moment. The death rate at the hospital had reduced to 1% on weekly basis and the positivity rate below 5%, he added.