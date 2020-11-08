Preventing air pollution is essential: GH Dean

STAFF REPORTER
Dean of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, R. Balajinathan, has advised the public to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols and prevent air pollution during the festive season as part of containing the disease spread.
In a release, he said the number of positive cases being reported in a day in the district was decreasing and the public should co-operate by celebrating the festivals wearing mask, and ensuring hand sanitation and physical distancing norms.
Dr. Balajinathan stated that to prevent respiratory issues, it was essential to prevent air pollution. He said there were over 600 beds at the Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients and only 50% of beds had been occupied at the moment. The death rate at the hospital had reduced to 1% on weekly basis and the positivity rate below 5%, he added.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath