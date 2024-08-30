Prevent sewage water from mixing in Thirumanimutharu: Salem farmers

In the farmers grievances redress meeting held at Salem Collectorate on Friday, farmers urged the officials to take steps to prevent the mixing of sewage water into Thirumanimutharu.

District Collector R. Brindha Devi presided over the meeting in which Agriculture Department officials explained new technologies and farming methods to farmers.

At the meeting, Selvaraj, a farmer, said that due to continuous rain in the district, sewage water was mixing in Thirumanimutharu. Salem Corporation should look into the issue and properly implement the underground drainage works. The sewage treatment plants (STPs) were not functioning properly and steps should be taken to make the STPs functional. Due to sewage water mixing in the river, the salt level increased in the water and farmers were only able to cultivate sorghum and coconut, the farmer added.

Some farmers raised issues related to taking gravel from water bodies while others demanded to protect the open wells in the district.

Assuring the farmers that their demands would be addressed, the Collector said adequate fertilizers were available in the district, including 4,384 metric tonnes of urea, 1,402 metric tonnes of DAP, 1,548 metric tonnes of potash, and 15,369 metric tonnes of complex. Similarly, 130.41 metric tonnes of paddy seeds, 85.86 metric tonnes of millet seeds and 29.18 metric tonnes of oil seeds were available. The average rainfall in Salem district was 1,004.4 mm and till August, 537.7 mm was recorded. Till July, farming activities took place on 71,554.6 hectares in the district. Instructions were given to officials to insure all cattle, Ms. Brindha Devi added.

As part of the meeting, an agri exhibition was arranged on the Collectorate premises.