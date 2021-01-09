‘Prevent misinformation on bird flu’

It has led to panic among the public and fall in prices and consumption: NECC

The regional unit of the National Egg Coordination Committee and Broilers Coordination Committee has requested the Centre to take necessary measures to prevent misinformation on avian flu since it has affected the price of eggs and broiler chickens here.

P. Selvaraj, regional chairman of NECC, requested the Central and State governments to prevent misinformation as it had led to panic among the public, and a fall in prices and consumption.

Mr. Selvaraj said in a release that though avian flu had been reported 25 times since 2006 in India, no spread to humans had been reported. Misconceptions led to the prices of eggs and broiler chickens dropping below the production cost. In the past one week, the price had dropped by Re.1 and its severely affecting farmers here, he said.

Mr. Selvaraj said that all farms in Namakkal were taking necessary precautionary measures and no case had been reported till date. The supply to Kerala, one of the major markets for Namakkal poultry sector, had dropped by 15% due to the recent outbreak in Kerala, he said.