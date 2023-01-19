January 19, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - ERODE

Members of the Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam have urged the District Election Officer to deploy police officials and election monitoring officials from other States so that distribution of cash to voters is prevented during the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency.

In a petition submitted to election officials at the Corporation office here on Thursday, its founder V. Eswaran said that during the previous by-elections held in the State, cash was allegedly distributed to voters and the outfit had organised signature campaigns condemning it.

The petition claimed that cash and gift articles were distributed to voters during the local bodies election held in Coimbatore and the outfit had also filed a case in the Madras High Court. “The Election Commission of India should prevent distribution of cash to voters during the by-election”, the petition said and wanted senior police officials, police personnel, election supervisors from other States deployed for the by-election.

The petition said that despite all these measures, if cash was distributed, the candidate should be disqualified.