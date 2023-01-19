ADVERTISEMENT

‘Prevent distribution of cash to voters’

January 19, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam have urged the District Election Officer to deploy police officials and election monitoring officials from other States so that distribution of cash to voters is prevented during the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency.

In a petition submitted to election officials at the Corporation office here on Thursday, its founder V. Eswaran said that during the previous by-elections held in the State, cash was allegedly distributed to voters and the outfit had organised signature campaigns condemning it.

The petition claimed that cash and gift articles were distributed to voters during the local bodies election held in Coimbatore and the outfit had also filed a case in the Madras High Court. “The Election Commission of India should prevent distribution of cash to voters during the by-election”, the petition said and wanted senior police officials, police personnel, election supervisors from other States deployed for the by-election.

The petition said that despite all these measures, if cash was distributed, the candidate should be disqualified.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US