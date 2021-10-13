Prevent artificial scarcity of fertilizers, farmers tell State Government

Vivasayeegal Sangam, a non-partisan farmers’ organisation, has urged the State Government to ensure that there was no scarcity of fertilizers. In a resolution passed at the meeting held a few days ago, the association said there prevailed a situation wherein artificial scarcity of white potash, urea, DAP, complex and other fertilizers was being created.

The government must pay immediate attention to prevent the artificial scarcity.

The association drew the Central and State governments’ attention to the premium charged by approved companies supplying equipment for micro irrigation. The companies demanded that farmers pay the premium in cash and upon payment refused to issue receipts. They also refused to accept either cheque or demand draft.

This had result in a situation where farmers were unable to avail of the subsidy given by either of the governments for micro irrigation, it said and sought action against those companies.

To the State Government, the association said it must consider taking the proposed Godavari-Cauvery river linking canal through Hogenakkal and not through Tiruvallur.

On the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, the association sought maximum punishment for those responsible for the deaths of farmers.