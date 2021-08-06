President Ram Nath Kovind leaves for New Delhi from Nilgiris

UDHAGAMANDALAM

06 August 2021 17:12 IST

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, left for Coimbatore en route to New Delhi after the completion of his visit to the Nilgiris on Friday.

Mr. Kovind, who arrived in the Nilgiris on August 3, was scheduled to leave for Coimbatore by helicopter on Friday. However, due to inclement weather, Mr. Kovind and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit left by road to Coimbatore via the Kotagiri Road.

Traffic came to a standstill along many parts of Udhagamandalam town as police closed off the road to traffic till the President’s convoy left the town.

Mr. Kovind also planted a few trees at the Raj Bhavan prior to his departure. Mr. Banwarilal Purohit, Thangam Thennarasu, State Minister for Industries and Anandrao V. Patil, Secretary to Governor were also present.

During his stay in the Nilgiris, Mr. Kovind toured the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam and also addressed student officers at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. He also met tea growers, organic farmers and members of Adivasi communities on Thursday.

Earlier on August 2, the President had participated in the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu Legislature in Chennai.