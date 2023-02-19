HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Coonoor cancelled due to inclement weather

February 19, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu graced the Mahashivaratri celebrations organised by the Isha Foundation, in Coimbatore on February 18, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn via ANI

President Droupadi Murmu graced the Mahashivaratri celebrations organised by the Isha Foundation, in Coimbatore on February 18, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn via ANI

President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Coonoor was cancelled on February 19 morning due to inclement weather conditions.

According to police officials, Ms. Murmu was supposed to lay a wreath at the War Memorial in Wellington before delivering a speech to defence staff at the DSSC. However, heavy mist and fog descended on the Coonoor slopes on Feb. 19 morning, impacting visibility. As a result, Ms. Murmu’s visit was cancelled.

Police officials stated that more than 700 police personnel had been mobilised as security cover for the President’s visit.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.