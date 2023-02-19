President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Coonoor cancelled due to inclement weather

February 19, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Coonoor was cancelled on February 19 morning due to inclement weather conditions.

According to police officials, Ms. Murmu was supposed to lay a wreath at the War Memorial in Wellington before delivering a speech to defence staff at the DSSC. However, heavy mist and fog descended on the Coonoor slopes on Feb. 19 morning, impacting visibility. As a result, Ms. Murmu’s visit was cancelled.

Police officials stated that more than 700 police personnel had been mobilised as security cover for the President’s visit.