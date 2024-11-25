 />

President Droupadi Murmu to visit the Nilgiris, DSSC Wellington and Central University in Tiruvarur

Published - November 25, 2024 09:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
An Indian Air Force helicopter makes a trial landing at the helipad at Theetukal in Udhagamandalam on Monday.

An Indian Air Force helicopter makes a trial landing at the helipad at Theetukal in Udhagamandalam on Monday. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will visit the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington in the Nilgiris and interact with members of the tribal communities during her four-day tour to Tamil Nadu, starting November 27.

Ms. Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Coimbatore on a special aircraft from Delhi on November 27 morning. She will proceed to the Nilgiris on an Indian Air Force chopper, for which trial landings and take-offs were made at the helipad at Theetukal on Monday. The President will stay at the Raj Bhavan in Ooty on November 27.

Ms. Murmu will visit the DSSC campus at Wellington on November 28 and interact with defence personnels. She will interact with members of the tribal communities of the Nilgiris on November 29.

The President will leave for Coimbatore on November 30, from where she will fly to Tiruchi. She will then proceed to the Central University of Tamil Nadu in Tiruvarur to attend the convocation ceremony.

Extensive arrangements are being made in the Nilgiris in view of the President’s visit. Inspector General of Police (West Zone) T. Senthilkumar is overseeing the security arrangements.

Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru on Monday chaired a meeting of government officials at Udhagamandalam to review preparations. Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police N.S. Nisha and officials from various departments took part.

The police have also made alternative arrangements for the travelling of the President and her entourage between Coimbatore and the Nilgiris, if the weather condition is not suitable for air travel.

Published - November 25, 2024 09:02 pm IST

