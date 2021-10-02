Preparedness for North-East Monsoon reviewed

KRISHNAGIRI

02 October 2021 00:02 IST

District Monitoring Officer Beela Rajesh reviewed the preparedness for monsoon and assessed disaster response measures in the district on Friday.

Ms. Rajesh advised officials to keep equipment required for disaster response in a ready state and gather contact details of persons with required equipment like JCB and tree cutters.

The district had identified 35 places as vulnerable to monsoon rain and 47 relief centres had been readied here. Ms. Rajesh said in a release that 2,994 persons in the district had undergone disaster response training and 90% mass cleaning works had been completed in the district.

Ms. Rajesh said the Forest Department was taking measures to prevent wildlife getting affected due to monsoon and the Veterinary Department was advised to ready relief camps as well.

She said that the public must be camped in relief centres in adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols. She added that sufficient stock of medicines, sanitisers and masks must be ensured for people in camps.

Ms. Rajesh later visited the district control room and Devasamuthiram panchayat union primary school here where relief camp had been planned and reviewed arrangements. District Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy and other senior officials were present.