Prepare for monsoon, monitoring officer tells officials in Namakkal

Namakkal District Monitoring Officer C.N. Maheswaran inspecting the Tiruchengode Government Hospital on Friday.

District Monitoring Officer and Managing Director of the Overseas Manpower Corporation C.N. Maheswaran said adequate medicines are available in the government hospitals, including for snake bites and fever. The monitoring officer asked the officials to be prepared considering the monsoon rain on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer inspected the Namakkal North Regional Transport Office (RTO) and enquired with the officials about the service provided to the public. Later, Mr. Maheswaran inspected Tiruchengode Government Hospital and checked the availability of medicines.

Mr. Maheswaran told reporters that they checked the medicines for fever and antibiotics, and adequate medicines were available at the hospital. During floods, snake bite cases are usually reported, and for treating snake bite patients, 378 vials of drugs are available in the hospital.

Likewise, wards for treating children are also kept ready, and mother’s milk is available for children. The government received the details of the drugs needed for treating children from all over the State, and has provided the drugs. All the government hospitals in the district have adequate medicines, and the District Collector is checking this periodically, Mr. Maheswaran added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to questions about bird flu, District Collector Shreya P. Singh stated that precautionary measures are being implemented in all poultry farms and that no cases of bird flu have been reported.

“There are reports of lumpy skin disease in cattle in some areas of Tiruchengode, and we have received vaccines and will administer it to the cattle. Officials are monitoring vehicles from other districts and States entering Namakkal district,” Ms. Singh added.

Later, the monitoring officer held a review meeting with the heads of all departments at the Collectorate and instructed them to ensure the availability of essential commodities to the people and take all necessary precautionary measures.