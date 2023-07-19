July 19, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said that preparatory works have begun for the implementation of ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme in Coimbatore district.

The first phase will be held from July 24 to August 4 and the second phase from August 5 to 16, he said on Wednesday.

Speaking to presspersons at the Collectorate, he said, “There are 11,43,875 ration cards in the district and 1,401 Public Distribution Service (PDS) outlets. One volunteer per 500 people will be allotted at the camps. Also, 2979 volunteers will be recruited for registration of details for the scheme. An area officer for five shops, a district officer for 15 shops and district officers of respective circles for each circle have been appointed to carry out monitoring work.”

Police personnel will be deployed to manage crowd at all camps. Special arrangements will be made for differently-abled persons, he added.

On the first two days, 60 applications per day will be registered and from third day onwards 80 applications will be registered, he said.

According to him, “Applicants’ fingerprints will be verified through a biometric device. If the fingerprint registration fails, an OTP [one-time password] will be received through the mobile phone linked to the Aadhaar card. If the phone is linked to the applicant’s Aadhaar card, bringing the mobile to the camp will simplify application registration.”

Unmarried single women and transgender persons are also considered heads of households, the Collector said.

Mr. Pati said, “If the family card mentions a man as the head of the family, his wife is considered as the female head of the family. In case, the name of the wife of the male head of the family is missing for any reason, any one of the other women over 21 years of age in the family will be considered the head of the family.”

Separate registration will be done for those who do not have family cards and Aadhaar cards, he said.