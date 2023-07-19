HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Preparatory works for ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme begins in Coimbatore

July 19, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said that preparatory works have begun for the implementation of ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme in Coimbatore district.

The first phase will be held from July 24 to August 4 and the second phase from August 5 to 16, he said on Wednesday.

Speaking to presspersons at the Collectorate, he said, “There are 11,43,875 ration cards in the district and 1,401 Public Distribution Service (PDS) outlets. One volunteer per 500 people will be allotted at the camps. Also, 2979 volunteers will be recruited for registration of details for the scheme. An area officer for five shops, a district officer for 15 shops and district officers of respective circles for each circle have been appointed to carry out monitoring work.”

Police personnel will be deployed to manage crowd at all camps. Special arrangements will be made for differently-abled persons, he added.

On the first two days, 60 applications per day will be registered and from third day onwards 80 applications will be registered, he said.

According to him, “Applicants’ fingerprints will be verified through a biometric device. If the fingerprint registration fails, an OTP [one-time password] will be received through the mobile phone linked to the Aadhaar card. If the phone is linked to the applicant’s Aadhaar card, bringing the mobile to the camp will simplify application registration.”

ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu issues operational guidelines for ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme

Unmarried single women and transgender persons are also considered heads of households, the Collector said.

Mr. Pati said, “If the family card mentions a man as the head of the family, his wife is considered as the female head of the family. In case, the name of the wife of the male head of the family is missing for any reason, any one of the other women over 21 years of age in the family will be considered the head of the family.”

ALSO READ
50% of personnel at Chennai Corporation’s 1913 call centre to answer calls on Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam

Separate registration will be done for those who do not have family cards and Aadhaar cards, he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.