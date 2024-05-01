Preparations ramp up ahead of summer festival shows in the Nilgiris

May 01, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Preparations have ramped up in both the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) and Rose Garden (GRG) in Udhagamandalam as the horticulture department prepares to host both the flower show as well as the rose show concurrently this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sibila Mary, Joint Director of Horticulture (Nilgiris district), said that it has been confirmed that the 19th annual Rose Show would be held at the GRG this year from May 10 to May 19.

Earlier, the district administration had only confirmed that the 126th annual flower show and the Fruit Show would be organised this year due to the Model Code of Conduct being in place due to the parliamentary elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Joint Director said that while the flower show will be held from May 10 to May 20, that the rose show would be held from May 10 to May 19. The Fruit show will be organized at the Sims Park in Coonoor from May 24 to May 26, officials added.

As part of the decorative props that are to be installed are gabion sculptures – wire baskets filled with rocks made to resemble objects, people or animals. This year, horticulture officials had decided to install the gabion sculptures in time for the flower show. However, due to the rose show being announced, they will first be used at the Government Rose Garden and then transferred back to the botanical garden where they will be transformed into topiaries, officials said.

Due to the lack of water this year, horticulture department officials have been struggling to find water delivery services to maintain the garden’s greenery till the start of the summer festival shows.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.