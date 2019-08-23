Coimbatore

Preparations on for Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations

An artisan gives finishing touches to a Ganesha idol in Salem on Friday

An artisan gives finishing touches to a Ganesha idol in Salem on Friday  

more-in

With Vinayaga Chathurthi round the corner, preparations are in full swing for the smooth conduct of the festival.

District Collector S.A.Raman held a meeting with heads of various departments on Thursday and reviewed the measures taken so far. According to officials, nearly 1,867 Ganesha idols were installed at various places in the district last year.

In order to manage traffic and oversee other arrangements for the festival, coordination committees will be formed in Mettur, one of the major places where devotees throng to immerse idols. Revenue District Officer of Mettur A. Lalitha said that special teams would be formed to manage traffic. Personnel from Fire and Rescues Services will be deployed to prevent any untoward incidents during idol procession and immersion.

Eleven teams headed by Tahsildhars have been formed to monitor idol making in Omalur, Kadayampatti and Mettur. The teams include Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials and police sub-inspectors and they would conduct checks at places where idols are made and sold. Ms. Lalitha said that stringent action would be taken against those who manufacture idols using toxic dyes and other non-permitted materials.

The district administration has advised public to immerse idols only at places identified for the purpose by the State and Central Pollution Control Boards.

In Namakkal, the district administration has advised people to buy idols made of raw clay and other eco-friendly materials and avoid idols painted using non-toxic natural dyes.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2019 11:04:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/preparations-on-for-vinayaka-chathurthi-celebrations/article29236673.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY