Preparations on for Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations

With Vinayaga Chathurthi round the corner, preparations are in full swing for the smooth conduct of the festival.

District Collector S.A.Raman held a meeting with heads of various departments on Thursday and reviewed the measures taken so far. According to officials, nearly 1,867 Ganesha idols were installed at various places in the district last year.

In order to manage traffic and oversee other arrangements for the festival, coordination committees will be formed in Mettur, one of the major places where devotees throng to immerse idols. Revenue District Officer of Mettur A. Lalitha said that special teams would be formed to manage traffic. Personnel from Fire and Rescues Services will be deployed to prevent any untoward incidents during idol procession and immersion.

Eleven teams headed by Tahsildhars have been formed to monitor idol making in Omalur, Kadayampatti and Mettur. The teams include Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials and police sub-inspectors and they would conduct checks at places where idols are made and sold. Ms. Lalitha said that stringent action would be taken against those who manufacture idols using toxic dyes and other non-permitted materials.

The district administration has advised public to immerse idols only at places identified for the purpose by the State and Central Pollution Control Boards.

In Namakkal, the district administration has advised people to buy idols made of raw clay and other eco-friendly materials and avoid idols painted using non-toxic natural dyes.