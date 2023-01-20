Preparations for Palani temple Kumbabishekam in full swing: Minister

January 20, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Preparations for the Kumbabishekam (consecration) ceremony of the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani and Maha Shivaratri at the Perur Pateeswarar Temple in Coimbatore are going on in full swing, said Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. K. Sekar Babu here on Friday.

“Seating arrangements, parking, crowd handling, four medical emergency vehicles, medical services and drinking water facilities have been reviewed. The facility to live stream the ceremony online is also considered. Further, five toilets are being rebuilt by the HR&CE Department at the temple. Nineteen of the 65 shelters for devotees are new and have been checked if they have drinking water and medical facilities,” he said.

As for the VIP passes, 6,000 would be issued, 3,000 of which were to be selected online, he said.

Maha Shivaratri

Following the success of the Maha Shivaratri function at the Kapaleeshwarar Temple in Chennai, as per Government Order 21, events are to be held at five temples across the State including the Perur Pateeswarar Temple in the district, Nellaiappar Temple in Tirunelveli district, Arunachalesvara Temple in Thiruvannamalai and the Brihadeeshwara Temple in Thanjavur, the Minister said.

Cultural events to help devotees stay awake would be held at the temples, he said.

The elevator at the Marudhamalai Temple will soon be installed after stakeholders finalise the revised rates and work will begin in a month after the tender is approved and G.O is released.

On the waste dumped by visitors in Marudhamalai, the Minister said the HR&CE Department would take immediate action.

The Department was taking a survey of temples that were over 1,000 years old in the State. Regarding antiquities and murals in such temples, he said experts from Kerala were working to restore and protect them.