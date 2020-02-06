Preparations for Ooty rose show begin with pruning of plants

The Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya formally inaugurated the preparations for the Ooty Rose Show with the pruning of plants at the Government Rose Garden on Wednesday.
In a press release, the District Administration and the Department of Horticulture said that the Government Rose Garden is renowned the world over for being home to some of the rarest and most beautiful rose plants.
The Horticulture Department stated that the 17th annual rose show, to be held in May, will feature more than 31,500 hybrid roses. In preparation for the event, pruning of the plants was formally inaugurated on Wednesday.
Officials said that the roses would start blooming from April, so tourists visiting the garden over the summer will get a chance to see the roses in full bloom for over two months.
Joint Director of Horticulture Sivasubramaniam Samraj was also present.
