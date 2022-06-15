Preparations afoot for the Mankani festival scheduled to commence from June 22

Preparations are afoot for the Mankani festival in Krishnagiri. The festival is scheduled to commence on June 22 and will go on for 25 days.

Mankani festival, an otherwise annual affair is coming to town after a two year hiatus forced by the pandemic.

The festival will be organised at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School grounds and will accommodate over 50 stalls of various government departments explaining the government’s flagship schemes and over 80 private stalls.

In addition, cultural events would also be held as part of the festival.,

The Mankani festival also proposed to host patti mandram, orchestra giving an opportunity to local artists, dance programmes among others.

Earlier, Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected the venue.