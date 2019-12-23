‘Preparation, time management key to clear competitive examinations’

Preparation and time management skills will help students clear competitive examinations, Sourav Mondal, centre head of FIITJEE Coimbatore, said here on Sunday.

He was speaking at ‘Kovai Toppers Speak’, a session on various competitive exams organised by FIITJEE Coimbatore.

Former students of FIITJEE who are currently studying at the Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research and other reputed institutions across the country attended the event. Students, parents and teachers from various schools interacted with the rank holders of competitive examinations such as Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholarship examinations and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – Mains and Advanced.

“Time management and staying calm during the examinations are the two main areas to be focussed by students”, said B. Guruvayurappan, who secured All India Rank 1 in KVPY scholarship examination.

The rank holders held a unanimous opinion that social media deviates the focus from studies and advised the aspirants against its usage.

One of the parents who attended the event said that the session was “very useful” as it helped to know about many options for higher studies after school. A secretary of a private school said that preparing for competitive examinations added more stress on students, even though it helped the preparation for board examinations.

FIITJEE will conduct FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE) on December 29 and Diagnostic NEET Assessment Test on January 5.