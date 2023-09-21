ADVERTISEMENT

Prenatal sex determination: five including nurse arrested in Dharmapuri

September 21, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

 A prenatal sex determination racket was busted and five persons including a nurse was arrested in Karimangalam here on Wednesday. The nurse, involved in an earlier racket, was out on bail.

Wednesday’s raid and the subsequent arrests were based on a tip off to the State Monitoring Committee that used a decoy to get to the racket involving prenatal sex determination and sex selective termination of pregnancy with the help of touts in Semmankuzhimedu near Karimangalam.

When the house of Subhash (28) in Semmankuzhimedu was raided, Karpagam (38), the nurse from Dharmapuri, was performing sonogram on a pregnant woman, said Dr. Shanthi, Joint Director of Health, Dharmapuri, who accompanied the team.

Karpagam, her husband Vijayakumar (35), Silambarasan (31), a tout from Teachers colony in Dharmapuri, Selvaraj (35), an auto driver of Nallampalli, and Subhash were rounded up and handed over to the police.

A portable sonogram machine, four mobile phones, two cars and an autorickshaw were seized.

