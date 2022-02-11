Premium prices benefit cut flower growers in Hosur

Hosur

11 February 2022 23:57 IST

For the first time, the domestic price and the export price of flowers are the same

With the Valentine’s Day export despatches wound up in Hosur’s export farms on Thursday, the cumulative exports of cut flowers has touched 18 lakh stems to 20 lakh stems. After two consecutive years of loss, things have started to look up for cut flower growers this February.

For the first time, the domestic price and the export price of flowers are the same, lending an advantage to local farmers vis-à-vis the export farms, says Bala Siva Prasad, Director, Flower Growers Council of India, and also the President of Hosur Small Farmers Association. “This time, small farmers are getting the same price as the export farms,” he says.

The prices of the export market and the domestic market are the same at ₹ 15 to ₹ 22 per stem. Price has been an equaliser for both export oriented farms and local farmers catering to domestic market. This is a good year with premium prices benefiting both the domestic farmers and exporters, says Bala Siva Prasad,

According to Mr.Siva Prasad, the production dropped by 30% to 35 % due to fungal infection caused by the rains of November. If the farmers faced production loss, it has now been balanced by remunerative prices thanks to the upbeat market.

Hosur has seen bumper exports of over 50 lakh stems during good years. But, that was before COVID-19. The slump of the last two years led to losses to farmers, with many destroying flower farms to grow vegetables. This year, farmers hope to reap incomes.

For the exporters, the global demand had risen with many factors at play. Valentine’s Day this year is falling on a Monday, a weekday, which usually increases flower sales, with people moving outside of homes.“Holidays lead to a dull market, but thankfully this year, it’s a weekday. Also the global lockdown has eased down,” says Mr.Siva Prasad.

As for the upbeat domestic market, the entire month is a wedding season and lined up with events. All of this has helped flower growers here. Given these factors, farmers have chosen to focus on the domestic market. This would mean, over 70 lakh flowers have been pushed into the domestic market that has seen a high demand, says Mr.Prasad.