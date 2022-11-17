Premature release of convicts from prison should not be for political gain, says counsel of Veerappan associates released from prison in Erode

November 17, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - ERODE

Premature release of convicts from prisons should not be for political gains. The downtrodden and minorities should also be released, said Bhavani B. Mohan, advocate, here on Thursday.

On November 12, T. Andiyappan and K. Perumal, associates of forest brigand Veerappan, who were convicted in the murder of a forest ranger and were behind the bars for 32 years, were released from the Coimbatore Central Prison on the occasion of the 113 th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.

Addressing the media, Perumal from Guruvareddiyur in Erode district, and Andiyappan from Kolathur in Salem district, thanked the State government for releasing them. They said life in prison was difficult and added that many convicts like them continued to suffer in prison for many years.

Mr. Mohan, their counsel, said that five convicts in Leelavathi murder case were released in 2008, three life convicts in Dharmapuri bus burning case were released in 2018 and 13 convicts in Melavalavu murder case were released in 2019. “Any party that comes to power releases convicts for their party. There are downtrodden and minorities behind the bars who also have the same human rights”, he said and wanted other convicts languishing in prison also be released.

V.P. Gunasekaran, State committee member, Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association, S. Balamurgan, national council member, People’s Union for Civil Liberties and Anburaj, secretary, Tribal Foundation, were present.