Premalatha questions law and order

May 29, 2022 01:10 IST

‘Men die in police custody, sexual violence against women happen during daylight’

Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK) leader Premalatha Vijayakanth said on Saturday that murders were taking place everywhere in Tamil Nadu and questioned the law and order situation in the State.

Addressing journalists here, she wanted concrete steps to protect the lives of people. “But if you ask the rulers, they say there are no such incidents; but men die in police custody, sexual violence against women happen during daylight and chain snatching incidents are on the rise,” she said.

Ms. Premalatha questioned the DMK government’s achievements in the last one year and wanted to know what the ‘Dravidian model’ was. She said the DMK failed to fulfill its election promise, including ₹1,000 in assistance to the women family heads, scrapping of NEET and gold loan waiver for all. “We should only promise what we can do,” she said.

The textile industries in six districts, including Coimbatore, Erode, Salem and Namakkal, were being closed because of the increase in cotton and yarn prices. The closure affected lakhs of workers. Instead of blaming each other, the Central and State governments should work together and ban cotton exports immediately, she said.