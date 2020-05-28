Preliminary work to commence excavation at Kodumanal village begins

Land being measured for commencing excavation work at Kodumanal village in in Erode on Thursday.

Erode

28 May 2020 22:07 IST

Preliminary works to commence excavation at Kodumanal village located along the banks of River Noyal in Chennimalai Union began here on Thursday.

Located about 15 km. away from Chennimalai, previous excavations that began from 1981 revealed presence of industrial complex that existed around 4th century BC where beads, semi-precious stones, conch shells and other items were unearthed. Potsherd inscribed with the first four alphabet of Brahmi script, over 100 artefacts including carnelian beads, iron spear heads were found during the excavations in 2018. Previous excavations also unearthed megalithic burials, menhirs, Roman silver coins and other precious stones in the village. Excavations also revealed that the village lies on the ancient trade route that connects the Chera capital of Karur with the Chera port of Muciri which is the present day Pattnam in Kerala.

Earlier this year, the State government had announced that excavations would commence at Kodumanal. However, due to lockdown, commencement of work got delayed.

A 10-member team comprising officials from State Archaeological Department along with college students cleaned up the bushes with the help of workers and earmarked the excavation site where digging would commence in the coming days.